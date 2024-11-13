Denver Sen. Chris Hansen accepts CEO position at Durango-based La Plata Electric Association

DENVER — Denver Sen. Chris Hansen has accepted the role of chief executive officer (CEO) at Durango-based La Plata Electric Association (LPEA), the company announced Tuesday.

Hansen served two full terms in the state House before moving to the Senate in early 2020 via a vacancy committee, our partners at The Denver Post report. He won his re-election in State Senate District 31, which includes central and east Denver, on Nov. 5 after receiving an overwhelming 84% of the vote against his opponent, Libertarian David Aitken.

Hansen serves as chair of the Colorado Property Tax Commission. He was one of the prime sponsors of the bipartisan proposal to lower property taxes during the 2024 special legislative session. He also serves on several state Senate committees, including the Appropriations, Finance and State, Veterans & Military Affairs committees.

He threw his hat into Denver's crowded 2023 mayoral race but failed to advance to the run-off election.

"I am truly honored to lead LPEA as CEO and work alongside such a talented team,” said Hansen in a statement. “I look forward to building on the cooperative’s strong foundation and driving innovation that delivers lasting value to our members, employees, and shareholders. Together, we will continue to lead our industry with purpose and passion.”

Full announcement:

According to his website, Hansen has served in the environmental and energy space for more than 20 years. His educational background includes an undergraduate degree in engineering from Kansas State University, a Master of Science from MIT and a PhD in economic geography from Oxford University.

Hansen will replace Graham Smith, who has served as LPEA interim CEO since March.

The future of Hansen's time at the state Capitol is unclear. He told the Durango Herald that he would resign his seat sometime in the coming months, likely the week of Jan. 9. However, he would not confirm such plans to Denver7 or The Denver Post.