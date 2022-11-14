State Sen. Chris Hansen joins crowded 2023 Denver mayor’s race

State Sen. Chris Hansen represents a big chunk of east Denver at the capitol. On Monday, he made it official that he hopes to represent the entire city as mayor, filing paperwork to join a crowded field of candidates for the April 2023 election.

“We’ve got serious issues in Denver that we need to tackle and I’m running for mayor to really bring the best ideas forward and to build a great team to tackle those together,” Hansen told The Denver Post.

The election, scheduled for April 4, will be the first open mayor’s race in the city since the term-limited Michael Hancock was elected to the first of his three terms in 2009. Hansen became the 15th candidate for the city’s top elected office.

Hansen served in the State House from 2017 to 2020 when he was appointed to succeed Sen. Lois Court representing District 31 in the Senate. He won re-election later that year. His term ends in 2025.

Read the rest from our partners at The Denver Post.