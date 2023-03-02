Denver mayoral race: Which candidates are trending based on Denver7.com, Google data

DENVER — A recent Axios poll of Denver voters shows no candidate among the 17 vying to be the city's next mayor has more than 8% support just 11 days before ballots are mailed.

Fifty-nine percent were undecided, according to that poll, which surveyed 405 likely Denver voters Feb. 9-10.

However, data from Denver7.com and from Google show that a few candidates have at least bubbled up to the top online.

Denver7 profiled each of the candidates last month. You can meet all 17 of them here. Each candidate's interview also lives in its own story on our site.

Pageview metrics on Denver7.com show these are the five candidates getting the most clicks on our site:

Kelly Brough Chris Hansen Lisa Calderón Kwame Spearman Andy Rougeot

Video view metrics – the number of people interacting with the video of the candidate interviews, specifically – tell a similar story:

Chris Hansen Kelly Brough Kwame Spearman Lisa Calderón Mike Johnston

The average time spent by Denver7.com users on individual candidate articles, however, paints a different picture:

Debbie Ortega (5:47) Leslie Herod (5:27) Jim Walsh (5:10) Kelly Brough (5:07) Trinidad Rodriguez (5:04)

For context, web users spent an average of less than one minute on websites across the internet. Each candidate's Denver7.com feature has at least 3 minutes and 13 seconds of average time spent.

Next, we look at Google Trends data involving searches related to the keywords "Denver mayor." You can see the interest in the race has seen a significant uptick in recent months as the election nears:

And here is a look at trending keyword searches according to Google Trends.

Go here to learn more about the mayoral candidates, and go here to watch all of the Denver Decides forums with candidates for mayor, city council and more.