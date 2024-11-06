Democrats to maintain control of Colorado legislature

DENVER — While Tuesday might not have been the night Democrats across the country hoped for, the party had a strong performance in Colorado.

“I think many of us are feeling tremendous anger, pain, sadness, frustration at the national results,” said Shad Murib, the chairman of the Colorado Democratic Party. “What remains clear to me is that Colorado is a beacon for freedom and progress."

Colorado Democrats will maintain overwhelming control of the Colorado legislature.



Decision Desk HQ is tracking Colorado Congressional races and ballot measures in the interactive map below.

Democrats appear to be on track to maintain their supermajority in the Colorado House of Representatives.

"I believe that is a strong comment from our voters on their support for the agenda that we've laid forward,” said House Speaker Julie McCluskie.

She said Democrats in the House will build on the legislation they passed last year.

"I know that my caucus will remain focused on how we can help address the affordability crisis in this state, whether that's tackling more policy on the affordable housing, healthcare, or childcare front,” said McCluskie. “We've made tremendous investments in public schools and our colleges and universities. We want to protect those investments and ensure that we don't slide back.”

While Democrats will still have overwhelming control of the Colorado Senate, they narrowly missed gaining a supermajority there. That means they will need Republican support to override gubernatorial vetoes and refer ballot measures.

“Democrats are in control of everything, and have been for a number of years,” said State Sen. Paul Lundeen, the Senate Republican leader. “That's why the people of Colorado are saying, 'Enough, enough. Give us a break.'”

Meanwhile, at the congressional level, voters re-elected almost every member of Colorado’s congressional delegation who was running for re-election. Voters also elected Rep. Lauren Boebert to a new seat in the 4th Congressional District.

Republicans retained the seat Boebert is vacating with Jeff Hurd’s victory over Democrat Adam Frisch in the 3rd Congressional District.

The race for Colorado’s 8th Congressional District remains too close to call between Democratic incumbent Yadira Caraveo and Republican challenger State Rep. Gabe Evans. As of Wednesday afternoon, Caraveo maintained a slight lead of about 4,000 votes.

Evans’s campaign said there were still thousands of ballots to count and believed it would be a tight finish.

The winner could help determine which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives. If Republicans win control of the U.S. House, it will make it easier for President-elect Donald Trump to get his agenda through. If Democrats win control of the U.S. House, they will be able to block some of what he wants to do and will be able to provide oversight of his administration.