DENVER — Colorado's 8th Congressional District race between Democrat Manny Rutinel and Republican incumbent Gabe Evans is drawing national attention as one of the most competitive and closely watched races in the country.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has selected Rutinel as one of 44 candidates it is backing through its "Red to Blue" campaign, a program designed to flip Republican-held seats to Democratic control.

But Republicans say the endorsement will not change the outcome of the race, expressing confidence that voters will reject Rutinel's platform.

"Meatless Manny Rutinel wants to end animal agriculture, eradicate fossil fuels, and let criminals roam free," said GOP spokesperson Zach Bannon in a statement. "While DC Democrats may endorse Rutinel's radical agenda, hardworking Coloradans will resoundingly reject far-left liberal Manny Rutinel this fall."

Lindsay Reilly of the DCCC said Rutinel's background helps him understand the challenges facing Colorado families.

"Manny Rutinel is the son of a single working mom, a single immigrant woman. He knows the challenges that Colorado families are facing, and I think he has a story that really resonates, and he already has a record in the state legislature of working to lower costs," Reilly said.

Political experts, including the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, list the 8th Congressional District race as a toss-up.

Republicans currently hold a razor-thin majority in Congress, 218-to-212 with four vacancies. The DCCC says it is confident it will flip the House to Democratic control in November.