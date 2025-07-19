Democratic State Senator Jessie Danielson enters the race for Colorado's top elections official

DENVER — Democratic State Senator Jessie Danielson launched her campaign Tuesday for Colorado Secretary of State in the November 2026 election.

Danielson told Denver7 Friday her primary motivation for running is to fight unprecedented threats to the right to vote.

“I’m running for Secretary of State to defend a democracy under threat and stand up for the patriotic election workers who make sure voting remains free and fair,” Danielson said.

The Colorado Secretary of State is responsible for overseeing elections and managing licensing businesses.

Danielson said she is defending a system she helped build.

Before entering politics, Danielson was the Colorado State Director for America Votes and in 2013, worked to help pass Colorado’s election modernization law, which expanded mail-in voting.

Danielson represents Jefferson County’s District 22 in the Colorado Senate. She was first elected to the seat in 2018 and won re-election in 2022. She serves as Chair of the Business, Labor & Technology Committee and Vice Chair of the Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee. She previously served in the state house from 2015-2019.



Danielson is a fourth-generation Coloradan and grew up on her family’s farm in Weld County. She is a graduate of the University of Colorado Boulder. She and her husband have two children.

“I think that I understand some of the challenges that face Coloradans, no matter where they live,” Danielson said.

Danielson is endorsed by Arapahoe County Commissioner Rhonda Fields and Colorado House Majority Leader Monica Duran.

“My approach to this position would be very much grounded in collaboration and partnership, showing up and listening, really working with the local leaders, county clerks, other elections officials, who really understand what the communities need,” Danielson said.

Current Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is term-limited and running for Attorney General.

Danielson will face Jefferson County Clerk Amanda Gonzalez in the Democratic primary for Secretary of State. Republicans Cory Parella of Denver, Ross Taraborelli of Highlands Ranch are also running.

Melissa Richards of Englewood is running as an Unaffiliated candidate.