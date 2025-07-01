Colorado's new concealed carry requirements begin July 1

DENVER — Starting July 1, there are new requirements to obtain a concealed carry permit in Colorado.

Under House Bill 24-1174, applicants must complete eight hours of in-person training and education on things like safe storage and handling of weapons. There is also now a live fire training requirement.

Colorado House Majority Leader Monica, who is a concealed carry permit holder, said the new requirements are a signal to the public that if someone is carrying a gun, they are trained.

"I think, and really feel, that if you have a concealed carry permit, you should know how to store it, how to use it, and know the impact it has if you ever have to shoot it, the recoil it can have, so that you are familiar with all of these things," Duran told Denver7.

The eight hours of training can be broken up into increments if you are unable to do all eight at once. The training course will also cover best practices for safely interacting with law enforcement who are responding to an emergency, techniques to manage violent confrontation, how to avoid criminal attack, and the judicious use of lethal force.

Each person must receive a passing score on a written handgun competency exam.