Colorado voters express growing concern over gas prices and utility costs in a new statewide survey

Coloradans are increasingly concerned about the rising costs of gasoline and utilities, and President Donald Trump and Gov. Jared Polis seem to be taking the heat for it.

The independent nonprofit Colorado Polling Institute surveyed 613 likely Colorado voters in late March. The poll was conducted nearly a month into the Iran war, which has caused a spike in gasoline and crude oil prices.

Nearly nine in 10 voters, or 89%, view the cost of gasoline as a problem, including 41% who call it "a very big problem."

This marks a 24-point increase from the 17% of respondents who said the cost of gas was a very big problem in March of last year. Similarly, 93% of voters now view utility costs as a problem, which is a five-point increase from last year.

The survey found Trump's favorability rating among likely Colorado voters dropped by 24 points, with 37% in favor and 61% unfavorable of the president's job so far during his second term in office. This is the lowest rating in the three polls conducted by the institute since Trump returned to the White House.

But state Democrats weren't spared by voters in this latest survey.

Polis also saw a drop in his ratings. Currently, 44% of Colorado voters have a favorable opinion of the job he is doing, while 48% have an unfavorable opinion. This represents a net loss of four points from the November survey.

Voters are split on Sen. John Hickenlooper at 43% favorable and 43% unfavorable. Sen. Michael Bennet sits at 40% favorable and 39% unfavorable. Attorney General Phil Weiser, Bennet’s opponent in the June Democratic gubernatorial primary, has a 26% favorable and 23% unfavorable rating. Secretary of State Jena Griswold dropped to 29% favorable and 33% unfavorable.

The Republican Party holds a 36% favorable and 60% unfavorable rating in this latest poll. The Democratic Party sits at 41% favorable and 54% unfavorable.

Economic fears grow among Colorado electorate

The survey found that overall, 55% of voters say Colorado’s economy will get worse in the next 12 months. More than 90% of voters say there are problems with the costs of housing, healthcare, home and car insurance, and groceries. Additionally, 75% of respondents are concerned about the availability of good-paying jobs.

Voters are split on the state's direction, with 47% saying things are going in the right direction and 46% saying things are on the wrong track. When asked what state government should address, voters ranked cost of living, housing affordability, and taxes as top priorities.

Concerns about the state budget are growing, with 42% describing it as "in crisis." Despite this, 62% of Coloradans have favorable opinions of TABOR.

On other state issues, half of voters support suspending the reintroduction of wolves in Colorado. Nearly 90% are concerned about wildfire risks, and a strong majority of 84% are concerned about low snowfall this winter. A recent legislative proposal that aimed legalize sex work was opposed by 61% of respondents.

On immigration, 67% of voters are concerned U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement may be detaining people who should not be detained. However, 51% say local law enforcement should be allowed to cooperate with ICE, while 36% say it should not be allowed.

The poll was conducted March 20 through March 25 by the bipartisan team. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.96%.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.