Colorado state lawmakers work to achieve mental health parity in 2026

DENVER — State lawmakers are trying again to achieve mental health parity in 2026. This ensures insurance coverage for physical health services and mental health services are the same.

In an email, one of the bill sponsors Rep. Lindsay Gilchrist, D-District 8, said, "Mental health is part of our overall health, and this law ensures that insurance companies use transparent, evidence-based criteria and programming to decide whether mental health care should be covered under an insurance plan. HB25-1002 is different because it clarifies the state law on mental health parity. For too long, Coloradans have not received the mental health care they need, and this law will close gaps in insurance coverage for Coloradans and create clear, evidence-based guidelines for insurance companies to follow when they determine individual coverage."

This isn't the first time lawmakers have tried achieving this kind of parity.

In fact, there are several state laws dating back to 1998. The concept was then reinforced by the federal government in 2008. Over the years, there have been several other laws passed, both at a federal and state level, focusing on increasing mental health care access.

In 2019, Colorado lawmakers passed another parity law designed to enforce other laws already on the books.

When Denver7 asked Rep. Gilchrist about the biggest challenge to truly achieving parity, she said, "In Colorado, we’ve worked hard to reduce the stigmas surrounding mental health. Our nation's health care system is wildly complex and ever-changing, and I think one of our biggest challenges to achieving true parity is striking the right balance between accessibility and affordability for both providers and patients. That, coupled with provider shortages and overall stigmas surrounding mental health, has made this particularly challenging, but that doesn’t mean we won’t keep trying!"

The last time Colorado lawmakers passed a parity law, it said that insurance plans in Colorado must have a robust network of health care professionals, including mental health experts, available to plan holders. Insurance companies must work diligently to meet regulatory requirements in a timely manner.