Colorado state lawmakers want to expand water quality testing program in schools

DENVER — State lawmakers are signing off on expanding a water quality testing program in Colorado schools.

HB26-1391 – Safe Drinking Water in Child Care Centers and Schools has passed this legislative session. This year's legislation expand the program to test high schools for lead in the water.

Denver7 talked to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) about how the program has worked so far.

“We've tested 100% of the K-8 schools in the state, and then licensed childcare facilities,” CDPHE Safe Drinking Water Program Manager Ron Falco said. “Wherever we have found lead levels above that action level, we've gone ahead and gotten that remediation done.”



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State lawmakers want to expand water quality testing program in CO schools

This is for public K-8 schools, plus daycares. Falco said the CDPHE uses an action level of 5 parts per billion to determine if remediation is needed. This resulted in fixing 4,600 fixtures at 1,110 facilities across the state.

“Lead really isn't in the drinking water coming out of the utilities, and it's not really in the water supplies that we have, which tend to be very clean in Colorado,” Falco said. “But what happens is in the fixtures and in the plumbing, especially if the water sits for a while, that's where the lead can come from. So yeah, it is kind of easy to think, not really think about this as a as a problem.”

The program offers free water testing and free labor and materials for repairs. This year, state lawmakers passed a bill allocating $8.7 million to expand the program to about 500 high schools around the state.

“So far, this program with K-8 and childcare centers has helped protect about 700,000 students,” Falco said. “So, all together, we'll be shooting for a million.”

Denver7 asked Gov . Jared Polis if he plans to sign this bill and are waiting for a response.

The state said while private schools are not part of the Test-and-Fix program, the CDPHE is happy to offer guidance and resources. Public and private childcare providers licensed by the state can participate, but summer camps and resident camps are not eligible.

“A problem with lead exposure, whether it's from drinking water or other sources is especially an issue for young children,” Falco said. “Lead exposure can lead to challenges with learning, behavioral problems and lifelong health impacts.”