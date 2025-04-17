Colorado Republicans ask US Attorney General Pam Bondi to review state's semiautomatic gun restriction bill

DENVER — Republican state lawmakers are asking the Trump administration to intervene in a new Colorado law restricting access to certain types of semiautomatic weapons with detachable magazines.

On Wednesday, Colorado House Republicans sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, asking the U.S. Department of Justice to review the constitutionality of Senate Bill 25-003.

“We felt it was very important that we elevate this issue to the federal government and have done so through this letter,” said Colorado House Minority Leader Rose Pugliese, R-Colorado Springs. “It is signed on by every member of our caucus, which I think shows a unified front in protecting the citizens of Colorado.”

In its original form, Senate Bill 25-003 would have outright banned the manufacture, distribution, transfer, sale, or purchase of a "specified semiautomatic firearm," which includes semiautomatic rifles and shotguns, as well as gas-operated semiautomatic handguns with a detachable ammunition magazine. However, in February, Colorado Senate Democrats amended the bill so that those guns could still be sold if a buyer first takes a training course.

The course must include information on firearm deaths associated with mental illness, Colorado’s red flag law, and victim awareness and empathy. Before they can take the course, applicants must undergo a criminal background check and obtain a firearms safety course eligibility card.

The legislation does not affect guns that Coloradans already own and, instead, adds restrictions for new purchases of certain gas-powered semi-automatic guns that accept detachable magazines.

The bill was first introduced in January and has seen countless hours of testimony and debate. On Thursday, Governor Jared Polis signed Senate Bill 25-003 into law.

“This legislation builds on our commitment to improve public safety, reduce gun violence, uphold our freedom,” Polis said during the signing. “This bill will make sure that people will get that education on how to operate the weapon safely and, just as important, how to store them safely as well."

The legislation takes effect on Aug. 1, 2026.

Critics call the law extreme.

“SB3 is the worst gun bill, gun grab, anti-Second Amendment bill that's ever come up in any state in the United States, ever in the history of the United States,” said State Rep. Scott Bottoms, R-Colorado Springs.

The Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, a gun-rights advocacy group, also wants the DOJ to review the law.

“We want a set of eyes looking at the State of Colorado, specifically looking at the politicians, specifically looking at the policies that have been passed here because this is a chilling of Second Amendment rights,” said Ian Escalante, executive director of Rocky Mountain Gun Owners.

When asked for a statement on Wednesday, the governor’s office referred Denver7 to the bill’s sponsors.

Denver 7 caught up with one of the prime sponsors, State Sen. Julie Gonzales, D-Denver.

“I don't really know what Attorney General Pam Bondi has to do with anything,” said Gonzales.

Gonzales said the Colorado State Supreme Court has already determined that laws like SB 25-003 are constitutional, and she expects it to survive any legal challenge.

“I very much expect Senate Bill 3, should its constitutionality be reviewed, that in fact, we will be found to be in compliance with our Constitution,” said Gonzales.

The DOJ did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Escalante said RMGO is also reviewing the new law with Second Amendment attorneys as they consider the next steps.