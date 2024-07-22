Colorado party loyalists react to President Biden dropping out of race

DENVER — Elected leaders in Colorado from both sides of the aisle are reacting to the news that President Joe Biden ended his re-election campaign.

Colorado Democratic National Convention delegate Joe Salazar was one of the only committee members to openly express doubt about Biden’s candidacy.

“There were some people who were like, ‘Hey, let's not overturn the apple cart and let's just ride with Biden into November.' And then there were others who were saying, ‘We might have a problem with our presidential candidate,'” Salazar explained.

Salazar said that created some tension within the party, though the former state representative believes Biden dropping out is now bringing Colorado Democrats together.

“That tension has reduced itself quite a bit, and we are seeing people rallying around Vice President Harris,” Salazar said.

I will lean upon the might of my ancestors, and my friendships and relationships build across #Colorado to support @KamalaHarris as our Democratic nominee!



Let’s rally around her!



It is our time to save our nation from a dictator-wannabe.



Stand strong, mi gente!!! ✊🏽👊🏽 — Joe Salazar (@COChicanoJoe) July 21, 2024

Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert sees the Democratic party as anything but unified.

After what she and other Republicans believe was a successful convention in Milwaukee, Colorado Republicans are watching the party scramble to figure out next steps.

“Their party elites finally figure out in just the past three weeks what Americans have known for years,” Boebert said.

Boebert said if Biden can't run for re-election, he shouldn't run the White House through the end of his term.

“I believe it's time to enact the 25th amendment,” Boebert said.

They set Joe up before the debate even took place.



They forced him to do more interviews in the past 3 weeks than he has done in 48 years in office.



Locking in the narrative, Joe’s puppet strings were slashed. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 21, 2024

Biden dropping out was something Boebert and other Republicans saw coming after the debate and countless public appearances.

“This was all a setup to get Joe Biden out and another candidate in, and he has been set up for failure for the past three weeks publicly and right there in full display, his puppet strings were cut for all of us to see,” Boebert said.