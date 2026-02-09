Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
PoliticsPolitics

Actions

Colorado leaders to announce legislation Monday, targeting social media companies after Evergreen HS shooting

The announcement will be held at the Wulf Recreation Center in Evergreen at 11:30 a.m. Monday
Colorado leaders are set to introduce new legislation Monday in response to the Evergreen High School shooting.
CO leaders announce legislation targeting social media companies after shooting
Evergreen High School Shooting
Posted
and last updated

EVERGREEN, Colo. — Colorado leaders are set to introduce new legislation Monday in response to the Evergreen High School shooting.

The investigation wrapped up last week, with no charges handed down to the parents of the 16-year-old shooter who wounded two of his classmates in September.

Leaders are putting a focus on how social media played into this case. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) told Denver7 the state and federal legislation could mandate social media companies to respond to a search warrant from law enforcement within 24 hours.

"Social media companies currently have 30 days to respond to a law enforcement search warrant. Once that response is done, it inevitably leads to another, and often yet another search warrant being issued," the spokesperson for JCSO Mark Techmeyer said. "The end result is that it can take up to 90 days for all the information we need to proceed on a case where there is a potential dangerous person planning a shooting-type event. This legislation asks for the companies to be required to respond with the requested information within 24 hours."

CO leaders announce legislation targeting social media companies after shooting

Denver7 learned previously the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was looking into social media two months before the attack where someone was discussing plans for a mass shooting, but the identity was unknown. That's why there was no probable case for an arrest.

Then in September, a shooter opened fire and wounded 18-year-old Matthew Silverstone and another 14-year-old before killing himself.

Denver7 will be at Monday's announcement to learn more about the legislation, and get the chance to ask questions to some of the leaders there including U.S. Rep. Brittany Petterson, JCSO Sheriff Reggie Marinelli and Jeffco Public Schools superintendent Tracy Dorland.

The announcement will be held at the Wulf Recreation Center in Evergreen.

allie jennerjahn.png
Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Allie Jennerjahn
Denver7’s Allie Jennerjahn covers stories that have an impact in all of Colorado’s communities, but specializes in reporting on crime, corruption and ways to protect your family. If you’d like to get in touch with Allie, fill out the form below to send her an email.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sunset over the State Capitol.jpeg

U.S Capitol CNN 061419

White House