Colorado lawmakers advance bill to increase accountability for unsafe living conditions

DENVER — Colorado lawmakers want to hold landlords more accountable for unsafe and unhealthy living conditions.

The Colorado Senate on Monday gave final approval to Senate Bill 24-094, which would update the state’s warranty of habitability laws. The bill, which is being sponsored by State Sens. Julie Gonzales and Tony Exum, would set deadlines for landlords to make housing repairs after a tenant notifies them about an issue.

Under the bill, landlords would have seven days to repair serious issues that may threaten the life, health or safety of tenants. For other issues, they would have up to 14 days. The bill also clarifies how landlords can be notified of an issue and what steps they will need to take to provide alternative lodging, which could include a comparable housing unit or hotel, while the repairs are being made.

“We have a Warranty of Habitability standard in Colorado to make sure our communities are living in safe housing, but unfortunately, the law is not working as intended,” said Gonzales. “I hear from constituents suffering from unsafe conditions who are not able to get the issue fixed and don’t have access to any other relief — everything from infestations, no heating or cooling for extended periods of time, and fear and intimidation tactics that prevent tenants from taking action. It is beyond time for us to update and clarify the statute, and I’m thankful to my colleagues for moving this forward today.”

The debate over the bill comes as people at Welton Park Apartments in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood have been living through a nightmare.

“It's exhausting,” said Charlotte Cornish. “It's literally one of the most exhausting things I've ever dealt with.”

Residents were without running water for nearly a week and forced to use portable restrooms brought in by management. They also had to sign up to take showers at another building.

Denver7 saw many residents hauling buckets to an outdoor hose at a neighboring building to fill them up with water to take back to their apartments.

“We need our water. We can't be living out of porta-potties and a hose out back for the rest of the month,” said Cornish.

Cold water began running in some units over the weekend, but management doesn’t expect hot water to begin flowing again until Wednesday. Management has been providing food trucks each night, according to emails that were sent to tenants.

Data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) shows the apartment complex has seen problems before.

In 2019, HUD building inspectors rated the apartment a score of 78c on a scale of 100. The “c” next to the score indicates inspectors found at least one health and safety issue requiring immediate attention.

In 2023, the apartment received a “67c*,” once again indicating inspectors found at least one health and safety issue requiring immediate attention. The asterisk indicates inspectors found at least one inoperable smoke detector.

Denver7 has requested copies of the inspection reports from HUD.

A group of Denver leaders gathered at the apartment complex on Sunday and presented a list of actions they want the property’s management, Greystar, to take. They included prorating the rent for April for all units, publicly releasing the maintenance report with results from water testing, a formal apology and a commitment to undergo environmental equity training.

"This is not just unique here, but it should end here with Welton Park Apartment residents," said Auon'tai Anderson, CEO of the Center for Advancing Black Excellence in Education.

In a statement to Denver7 on Thursday, Welton Park Apartment management apologized for the inconvenience caused by the pipe burst and said impacted residents would receive a monetary concession.

Gonzales said the situation at Welton Park is what her bill is trying to prevent.

“It is exactly those types of issues that threaten people's health and safety that we are trying to address,” said Gonzales.

Opponents of the bill say it will have unintended consequences.

“No matter how you slice it, no matter how you dice it, rents will go up,” said Senate Minority Leader Paul Lundeen.

State Senator Bob Gardner said the bill was “well-intentioned” but “ill-considered.”

“This idea that somehow providing tenants with a safe and healthy place to live is going to raise rental costs doesn't make sense to me,” said Gonzales.

The bill passed the Senate by a vote of 21-13 and now moves to the Colorado House for consideration.