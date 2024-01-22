Watch Now
Colorado House Republican leader Mike Lynch barely survives no-confidence vote after drunken driving arrest

Rep. Mike Lynch’s September 2022 arrest was reported by The Denver Post last week
Posted at 11:50 AM, Jan 22, 2024
The Colorado House’s top Republican narrowly survived a vote of no-confidence by his fellow Republican legislators Monday morning, five days after news broke that he was arrested for drunken driving in 2022.

The vote was an even 9-9 split to keep Rep. Mike Lynch as minority leader, the bare minimum he needed to keep his position in leadership. Rep. Stephanie Luck, a member of the right-wing bloc that opposed Lynch staying on as leader, was not present because she recently had a baby.

Lynch’s future is still uncertain: Rep. Ken DeGraaf sought a revote because of Luck’s absence and said she was seeking to participate.

But other lawmakers, who grew increasingly frustrated with attempts to revote, called for the meeting to adjourn, and the meeting ended.

Read the rest from our partners at The Denver Post.

