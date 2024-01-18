Congressional candidate in Colorado GOP primary was arrested for driving drunk, carrying gun in 2022

Colorado House Minority Leader Mike Lynch, who is running for Congress, was arrested in 2022 on suspicion of drunken driving and possessing a firearm while intoxicated, according to previously unreported law enforcement records.

A Colorado State Patrol report details the arrest of Lynch, a Wellington Republican, on Sept. 30, 2022. He was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of driving while ability impaired. Lynch was sentenced to 18 months of probation, which is still active, with monitored sobriety.

He received a deferred sentence for the weapons charge but was barred from possessing firearms and ordered to complete a handgun safety course.

Lynch, 54, declared his candidacy earlier this month for the congressional seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, a fellow Republican, in the 4th Congressional District. The primary is crowded, with at least 10 Republicans running — including U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert after she decided to switch districts to run in the more conservative CD4.

Lynch admitted to making a mistake during an interview with The Denver Post on Wednesday morning. He said he’d learned from the arrest while following all the requirements of his sentence.

Click here to read the full story from our partners at the Denver Post.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | January 18, 6am