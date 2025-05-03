Colorado House passes immigrant protection bill amid DOJ lawsuit against state

DENVER — A new lawsuit from the Trump administration filed against Colorado over immigration laws hasn’t stopped Democratic lawmakers in the state House from pushing for more protections for undocumented Coloradans.

In a 42-21 party-line vote, the Colorado House on Saturday passed Senate Bill 276.

This comes just one day after the U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the state and the City and County of Denver for alleged interference with federal immigration enforcement.

SB25-276 seeks to enhance protections for individuals without lawful immigration status and broadens the prohibition against state law enforcement from cooperating or sharing data with federal immigration officers.

It would also ease access to public facilities and in-state tuition for undocumented immigrants.

Republicans have expressed concern that the SB25-276 would allow undocumented immigrants to “cut the line.”

However, Democrats say it will safeguard civil rights for everyone.

The DOJ lawsuit filed in federal court in Denver Friday seeks to overturn several state laws and Denver city ordinances that Justice Department attorneys argue unlawfully regulate federal government activities concerning immigration enforcement.

“The United States has well-established, preeminent, and preemptive authority to regulate immigration matters,” according to the lawsuit.

Responding to the lawsuit, the Governor's Office said in a statement Friday, “If the courts say that any Colorado law is not valid, then we will follow the ruling.”

Denver city officials said they are prepared to fight the lawsuit and will not be intimidated by what they called bullying tactics.

SB25-276 awaits approval from the Senate after the House made changes to the bill.

It will then head to the governor’s desk, where Gov. Jared Polis has 30 days to sign it into law or veto it. It's not known if Polis supports the bill.