Colorado counties voice concerns to Gov. Polis over how to implement 'unfunded mandates'

DENVER — More than 40 Colorado counties have voiced concerns to Governor Jared Polis about laws being passed without funding. They claim it's putting a burden on local governments, and in some cases, leave taxpayers to foot the bill.

The concern started in Mesa County when Commissioner Bobbie Daniel started to notice "unfunded mandates" getting brought up constantly when discussing budget.

"I asked, 'Anyone tracking this? Is this something that we're, collectively as an organization, tracking?' And no, and we weren't at the time," Daniel said. "And so I said, "Let's continue looking at this. Let's track it and see what we come up with.'"

In Mesa County alone, Daniel tracked down almost $10 million a year in unfunded mandates.

"We realized that this is a really big problem," Dainiel said. "Legislators are meaning well. Oftentimes they're passing these bills, and they're passing them one at a time. They're not looking at them at a full scope. And so at the county level, we've been able to keep track and really sound the alarm here."

Counties voice concerns to Gov. Polis over how to implement 'unfunded mandates'

Daniel explained when a state doesn't fund a law, it means cuts or delays might need to happen to local services.

In Boulder County for example, commissioners said they'll be heading into Fiscal Year 2026 in a deficit.

With laws impacting jail standards, human services like SNAP, Medicaid and website accessibility, the county has to make new hires and increase costs in the millions to try to implement them.

When it becomes unsustainable, Daniel said implementing those laws become optional.

"If the legislature is choosing not to fund something, then they have to understand what kind of position that puts us in, and now it just has become optional," Daniel said. "According to the Colorado Constitution, if there's not funding from the legislature, then these bills are now optional."

Denver7 reached out to the governor's office.

In a statement he said, "Major things we need to do like reducing fire risk and protecting our water are truly statewide concerns. I am welcoming of suggestions about how to reduce costs, and am committed to partnering with counties to build more housing, keep our communities safe, and build a more sustainable future."

The statement goes on to say, "I am frequently on the Western Slope regularly meeting with businesses and hardworking Coloradans, and appreciate hearing from any county commissioners and I understand the importance of ensuring local tax dollars are used to maximize the quality of life for Coloradans."

Polis finished his statement with, "That said, legislative requirements are funded according to the fiscal analysis of non-partisan Legislative Council staff, and in accordance with state law and fiscal practice.”