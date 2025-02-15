Colorado bill would allow private companies to install chains, traction devices for drivers at roadside sites

DENVER — Colorado lawmakers on the Western Slope are proposing a bill that could prevent crashes along the Interstate 70 mountain corridor during the winter months.

Colorado's Traction Law is in effect at all times on the I-70 mountain corridor from September through May between Dotsero and Morrison. It requires all vehicles to have 3/16ths of an inch tread depth on their tires and at least one of the following:



4WD or AWD vehicle

Tires with mud and snow designation (M+S icon)

Winter tires (mountain snowflake icon)

Tires with an all-weather rating by the manufacturer

Chains or approved traction device

Senate Bill 25-069 would create a permit system for private companies to sell and install tire chains or other traction devices to motorists at designated roadside sites during the winter months. The permits would be issued by the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Similar programs already exist in California, Washington and Oregon.

"What we need to do is provide the conditions to enhance compliance," said Greg Fulton, president of The Colorado Motor Carriers Association.



View the bill's fiscal note below

According to CDOT, many crashes that occur on the corridor are preventable. In February 2024, there were 46 reported passenger vehicle crashes on the corridor, according to CDOT, and I-70 was closed for a total of 15 hours due to crashes and emergency response.

CDOT has determined that for every hour the I-70 corridor is closed, it can have an economic impact of $2 million.

Vail Mayor Travis Coggin wrote a letter to Governor Jared Polis on Feb. 4 expressing his deep concerns with continued non-compliance with safety laws along the corridor.

In the letter, he wrote the shutdowns have "blocked ambulance routes to the only ER in Eagle County" and caused "detrimental effects on the quality of life of Colorado residents, guests and workforce who are unable to get to or from home or work."

"It just seems that this is a problem that's compounding every year," said Coggin.

Read the full letter below

The mayor called for stricter enforcement of the state's Traction Law and speed limits. He also asked the governor to improve chain-up areas along Vail Pass.

Denver7 asked Coggin if he believed this legislation could create a safer I-70.

"I wish I could say that's the silver bullet, but I think it's a step in the right direction," he said.

Under the Traction Law, drivers who don't comply could face a fine of more than $130. If they block the roadway due to improper equipment, they may be fined more than $650.

The Senate Transportation and Energy Committee voted unanimously on Wednesday to move the bill forward to the Senate Appropriations Committee.