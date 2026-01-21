Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Colorado attorney general launches new tool to report federal agent misconduct

DENVER — Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has launched a new tool in the state’s public complaint filing system specifically for Coloradans who want to report federal agent misconduct in the wake of the deadly shooting of a Colorado Springs woman in Minneapolis earlier this month.

The tool, which Denver7 reported on last week, will be used to help his department ensure federal accountability and to document potential patterns of federal agent misconduct, including those of ICE agents and border patrol officers, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser told Denver7 Wednesday.

“Over the last year, we've received over 180 complaints around federal agents acting in ways that citizens felt were harmful, illegal and concerning. We want Coloradans to know that we're here, we're listening, and we're prepared to take action to defend your rights,” Weiser aid.

Weiser added the complaint form is part of the state’s ongoing work to protect Colorado against what he called "the ongoing harmful and illegal actions of the federal government."

“I'll offer three quick examples: First, a case that obviously got a lot of press in Durango involving an ICE agent who had allegedly harmed somebody in a way that was not at all related to or justified by on-the-job responsibilities. That's a concern and obviously, in the wake of the killing of Renee Good is on top of mind. Second, concerns around due process and whether citizens are being taken by agents without due process of law is a great concern to me. I believe deeply in our constitutional rights. I will defend them as Colorado Attorney General,” Weiser said. “Third, a range of concerns around the masking of ICE agents and other practices that are not sound law enforcement practices.”

Weiser said each report will be reviewed and shared with relevant government offices that have authority or oversight, including the Colorado Congressional Delegation and local district attorney offices.

