The Supreme Court struck down limits on how much political parties can spend in coordination with candidates for Congress and president.

The limits had been in place to prevent large donors from circumventing caps on contributions to a candidate by directing money to a party with the understanding the money would be spent for that candidate.

▶️ WATCH: Denver7's Shannon Ogden discusses the decision with the chair of the Colorado Republican Party

Colo. GOP applauds SCOTUS ruling erasing limits on party spending coordinated with candidates

The ruling means national parties will now be able to make direct contributions to candidate campaigns. The decision is also expected to give Republicans a short-term boost because they have a large cash advantage over Democrats.

Craig Steiner, chair of the Colorado Republican Party, said he supports the ruling.

"I think it's a good thing. I think that's free speech and I'm glad the Supreme Court did that," he said. "It's very frustrating the sort of web of campaign finance laws that we've created supposedly to be transparent and to make things I guess more even, less big money. But at the end of the day, it becomes just a game that we're playing trying to figure out what we're allowed not to do. It's very frustrating for parties and candidates to work together because we should be able to work together."

At the end of May, the RNC reported having more than $125 million to spend, its highest-ever cash on hand total, according to its most recent Federal Election Commission filing in May. Meanwhile, the National Republican Senatorial Committee had more than $48 million on hand in its most recent report and the National Republican Congressional Committee had more than $81 million.

In the same period, the Democratic National Committee had $14.4 million on hand, while the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee had roughly $37 million and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, roughly $73 million.

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