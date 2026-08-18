California county eyes Tina Peters for elections office role after prison release

DENVER — Shasta County, California, is considering bringing former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters into its elections office just months after her release from prison, according to a report from KRCR in Redding.

Shasta County Clerk and Registrar of Voters Clint Curtis told the ABC affiliate that Peters could be brought into the office as a contract employee to fill in for Assistant Registrar of Voters Brent Turner, who is on medical leave.

The 70-year-old, who was convicted in the 2021 election security breach case, was released from a Colorado state prison on June 1 after Gov. Jared Polis commuted her sentence amid calls from President Donald Trump for her release.

Peters served less than two years of her original nine-year sentence.

Peters was convicted in August 2024 on seven counts related to the breach of Mesa County election equipment, including charges of official misconduct, violation of duty and conspiracy.

Prosecutors said Peters, who was elected clerk of Mesa County in 2018, copied hard drive images of election software, which ended up online and being discussed by Peters and others at conspiracy theorist and pillow salesman Mike Lindell’s South Dakota symposium.

Curtis told KRCR that Peters has agreed to travel to Shasta County and work in person despite a busy public speaking schedule.

It's unclear whether Peters faces any restrictions that could affect her ability to work in an elections office.

