Biden, Trump win 2024 Colorado presidential primaries

Posted at 7:17 PM, Mar 05, 2024
DENVER — Colorado voters decided which Republican and Democrat they wish to nominate for president on Super Tuesday. And the unofficial results, which came in almost immediately after polls closed at 7 p.m., came as no surprise for many.

According to Decision Desk HQ, both President Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump are projected to win Colorado's Democratic and Republican primaries, respectively.

Tuesday’s win means Colorado’s 72 delegates will be divided between Trump and Biden, and further solidifies the all-but-certain rematch between the two men.

Concerns that 15% or more of Colorado Democratic voters would choose the "noncommitted" option, meaning delegates at the Democratic National Convention would not vote for Biden, did not pan out.

