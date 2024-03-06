Interactive map: A county-by-county look at how the vote unfolded in Colorado's presidential primary

Colorado's presidential primary election is here. Voters in Colorado – along with 15 other states and one territory – will help decide which presidential candidates are on the ballot in November's general election.



More than one-third of the delegates (35% of Republican delegates and 36% of Democratic delegates, according to the Associated Press) are up for grabs on March 5, commonly referred to Super Tuesday.

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Donald Trump must remain on the ballot after Colorado's state supreme court had ruled states could remove him.

The Republican candidates on the ballot for president are:



Donald Trump Nikki Haley Ron DeSantis Chris Christie Vivek Ramaswamy Asa Hutchinson Ryan L Binkley Rachel Hannah "Mohawk" Swift Walter Iwachiw

DeSantis, Christie, Ramaswamy and Hutchinson have all dropped out of the race.

The Democratic candidates on the ballot for president are:



Joe Biden Marianne Williamson Jason Michael Palmer Gabriel Cornejo Frankie Lozada Dean Phillips Stephen P Lyons Armando "Mando" Perez-Serrato

Williamson has dropped out of the race.

Take a look through these interactive maps to see how the primary vote unfolded, county by county, in Colorado. For more Super Tuesday election results, go here.





Colorado will hold its primary election for other offices, including U.S. Congress, the state House of Representatives, state Senate and other city/countywide offices, in June.