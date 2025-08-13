As older population grows, Colorado seniors struggle to access state resources

DENVER — As the demographics of Colorado shift, the state faces a pressing challenge: an increasing number of older adults who are finding it difficult to access essential resources.

The 2020 U.S. Census revealed that nationwide, approximately one in six individuals is now 65 or older, a dramatic rise from one in 20 in 2010. By 2030, almost 20% of Colorado's population is projected to be 60 or older, intensifying the demand for state assistance.

Denver7 sat down with residents, advocates, and nonprofits to listen to the obstacles many older adults face in securing state resources. The stories that emerged depict a pattern of frustration and a feeling of being invisible to lawmakers.

One participant, Jane Black, an 86-year-old Thornton resident, shared her urgent situation.

“I have an eviction notice on my door,” she said.

Black relies solely on Social Security, which she finds insufficient to cover her basic living expenses, especially with her monthly rent at $1,150.

"I make decent money, but I don't have enough to pay my rent," she said.

Roger Boehner, a 69-year-old Thornton resident, has similar frustrations.

"There is absolutely no resource for the person that planned a little ahead to live through their retirement ages," he said.

The group collectively voiced their concerns about the complexity of assistance programs that often leave seniors feeling overwhelmed.

“I've called Jefferson County, and I've gotten the runaround so much that I just hung up,” said Lori Koch, a Lakewood resident. “It’s like dead ends everywhere I go.”

Cathy Lichty, another Thornton resident, highlighted the challenge of navigating the digital world. For many seniors who are not proficient with technology, this creates a barrier.

“Everything now you have to access through your computer — your banking, your healthcare, your taxes, any interactions with the county or the state,” she explained. “They don't look at it from the viewpoint of someone who is somewhat having some challenges to understand how to access and make it work for them."

Colin Riley, Denver7 Cathy Lichty, a 73-year-old Thornton resident, says her friends often become discouraged when applying to assistance programs.

Steve Olguin, executive director of Bright Leaf, a nonprofit organization that assists older adults with home repairs and other services, said navigating applications can be so daunting that many family members take it upon themselves to help. His nonprofit receives online applications.

"The majority of them are put in by family members," he said.

Participants called for more immediate support and clearer channels for accessing assistance. Teryl Fabry, executive director of Senior Resources of Broomfield, emphasized the need for personal interaction.

“I want to talk to a real person. I want to sit across from a real person,” she said.

As older adults in Colorado continue to face these obstacles, state lawmakers are being urged to take action. The Colorado Department of Human Services recently released its Multi-Sector Plan on Aging, a 10-year strategy to address the concerns raised by community members.

Later this week, Denver7 will take these concerns to the Department of Human Services for answers.

As the aging population in Colorado grows, there is a critical need for streamlined support systems that can effectively serve older adults. If you'd like to connect with lawmakers and a community of older adults, Bright Leaf is hosting the Bright Leaf 2025 Walk/Run/Bike charity event at Wash Park on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can find more information on their website.