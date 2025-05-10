Funding cuts leave Colorado nonprofit struggling to support seniors in need

DENVER — Nonprofit organizations across Colorado are grappling with significant funding cuts under the Trump administration, leaving many in a difficult position to continue providing essential services. Bright Leaf, a Denver-area non-profit dedicated to offering home repairs and remodels for seniors, is no exception.

As federal budget cuts take effect, Bright Leaf is experiencing an influx of requests for assistance coupled with an increase in cost of construction materials. Founded just two years ago, the nonprofit has already helped nearly 100 seniors but is now facing challenges that threaten its ongoing mission.

Nancy Sampson, 80, is one of the seniors relying on Bright Leaf's services to remain safely in her home. Despite battling Parkinson's disease, she is determined not to move into assisted living. She shares her home with her son-in-law, Michael Garcia, who also has a disability and is receiving assistance from Bright Leaf. The house, however, was in desperate need of modifications to ensure their safety.

Denver7, Colin Riley Nancy Sampson and Michael Garcia say Bright Leaf's home renovations have made life easier and safer.

With the support of volunteer contractors, like Yslas Custom Tiling & More, Bright Leaf recently replaced Sampon and Garcia's old bathtubs with safer, walk-in showers. "We're both on fixed incomes, and that's something that we never could possibly dream of getting a new walk-in shower," Garcia said. "It's made a big difference for us."

However, the organization's founder, Steve Olquin, expressed concern about their future.

"We kind of got our hands tied behind our backs right now because of all these budget cuts that are going on," he said.

Olquin noted that grant funding has dried up due to recent slashing of federal funding, leaving Bright Leaf reliant on public donations to continue their work.

"We can’t get the materials we need to get these projects finished," Olquin added. "Funding is our biggest hurdle right now."

Despite operating in a challenging climate, Bright Leaf remains committed to assisting seniors like Sampson and Garcia. The organization primarily serves seniors aged 55 and older, who have an annual income of less than $50,000 and can verify a disability. Olquin explained that many seniors live in homes they have occupied for decades and often lack the means to make necessary repairs.

Colin Riley, Denver7 Contractors like Yslas Custom Tiling volunteer their time and material to help Bright Leaf make repairs.

"We got inundated with requests — hundreds and hundreds of requests," Olquin said. "It kind of highlights a silent issue in the community that’s not really recognized."

The impact of funding cuts extends beyond Bright Leaf.

"All these nonprofits are feeling the same impact," Olquin noted. As costs for materials rise and competition for limited donations intensifies, organizations across the state are scrambling to adjust.

Despite these challenges, Olquin remains hopeful.

"We’re asking the community for any kind of donations, volunteers, any community support or involvement would be great," he said.

As Bright Leaf strives to continue its mission, it faces the dual challenge of an increasing demand for services and dwindling resources. Still, stories of the seniors they serve, like Nancy and Michael, remind volunteers and staff alike of the vital role they play in the community, helping seniors navigate the complexities of aging at home with dignity and safety.