As ballots are mailed out to Denver voters, political parties rally for you to cast your vote

DENVER — Upwards of 400,000 ballots have been mailed out to registered voters in Denver as both political parties ramp up efforts to get out the vote.

"This is the longest ballot in Denver history," said Mikayla Ortega with Denver Elections Division.

Democrats and Republicans want you to cast your ballot with Election Day less than 20 days away.

On Saturday afternoon, Colorado's Black Caucus members and Democratic community leaders came together in northeast Denver to get out the vote.

"Your voice and your vote does matter. You are valuable," said James Coleman, state senator for District 33.

Coleman, a Democrat, emphasized the importance of not only the presidential election but also the local ballot initiatives and down-ballot races.

"We're here to encourage the Black community to vote up and down the ticket," he said.

And Republicans are doing their own rallying.

Valdamar Archuleta, president of the Colorado Log Cabin Republicans, hosted a Saturday night pub crawl.

He said that, with many feeling fatigued about the 2024 race, it's time to revitalize voters.

"'It's a threat to democracy if you vote this way. It's the end of our country.' A lot of that's just hyperbolic speech. There are a lot of reasons to be hopeful in our city and in our nation, so don't let politics get you down too much," said Archuleta.

Because of the number of ballot initiatives, Ortega reminded all voters to turn in their ballots early.

"There are no politics on our side. We just want to ensure people use their voice and vote this election," said Ortega.