AG Phil Weiser says tackling Colorado's housing challenges will be 'top priority' if he's elected governor

DENVER — Affordable housing is emerging as a defining issue in the race for Colorado's next governor.

Attorney General Phil Weiser, one of the Democratic candidates in the race for governor, is the latest candidate to unveil a comprehensive housing plan to help Coloradans.

Denver7 sat down with Weiser on Friday to hear his strategy.

We met him at the West Holden Place Apartments in Denver, a modular housing concept that brings 20-25% in cost savings, according to developer Adam Berger.

“This is something that I want to make sure all of Colorado has, and it's going to take some collaboration, some learning, and we can do that in Colorado, making us a center for this new form of construction that will give us cheaper access to housing,” Weiser told Denver7.

Modular housing is just one piece of the affordable housing puzzle.

Weiser’s housing plan goes over a list of solutions like speeding up permitting times, supporting first-time homebuyers with down payment assistance, and protecting affordable renting options.

Weiser told Denver7 he also wants to establish a Colorado Housing Innovation and Coordination team, led by the state’s first-ever Chief Housing Officer.

“Working on our housing challenges will be my top priority as the next governor,” said Weiser.

Read Weiser's entire housing plan here.

Housing takes center stage for Democratic challenger

U.S. Senator Michael Bennet is also making housing a top issue on the campaign trail.

Denver7 spoke with Bennet in September about his plans, which include ramping up the supply of state-supported housing by 30% by 2025, building more starter homes, and introducing a single, common application for all state housing finance entities.

"Colorado faces a shortfall of roughly 106,000 units. We must build enough to keep pace with current demand, but also close the gap in supply," said Bennet during a news conference in September.

Republicans counter with own housing solutions

Republican candidates in the race for Colorado’s next governor are also looking at the affordable housing problem.

State Rep. Scott Bottoms, R-El Paso County, told Denver7 affordable housing is a "top priority," with three steps in his plan: Cutting the red tape by fast-tracking permits and approvals for projects, opening state-owned parcels of land near transit for homes, and linking state infrastructure dollars to communities building housing, complete with a public dashboard for voters to track progress. Bottoms would also like to end property taxes, if elected.

Former Congressman Greg Lopez has outlined his plan to address affordable housing, which focuses on adding more starter homes to Colorado.

State Sen. Mark Baisley, R-District 4, believes the solution lies in the free market.

"We need to be very careful about injecting government into that free market formula because it just messes it up every time," Baisley told Denver7. "Try to get our economy cooking so that we don't worry about the word 'affordable housing' because people will be able to afford their homes because they have good-paying jobs."

Republican State Senator Barbara Kirkmeyer, who represents Weld and Larimer counties, sent Denver7 a statement, saying, "We need policies built on partnership with our communities, not heavy-handed state mandates."

Voters will get a say on who the next Colorado governor is on Nov. 3, 2026.