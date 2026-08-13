DENVER — Six significant traffic safety laws took effect across Colorado on Wednesday, and the families who fought for them gathered at the State Capitol to mark the moment.

Lawmakers, advocates and relatives of people killed in vehicle collisions joined AAA, MADD, The White Line and Bicycle Colorado at a news conference in the Capitol's West Foyer to discuss what the new laws mean for Colorado drivers.

Among the laws now in effect is Magnus's Law, named for Magnus White, who was killed at age 17 on July 29, 2023, while riding his bicycle in Boulder. The law mandates that an officer must offer a voluntary breathalyzer test to any driver reasonably suspected of fault in a crash that kills or seriously injures someone.

Magnus's father, Michael White, said he hopes the law brings faster accountability for families.

"I wish we could get ahead of it and be proactive instead of reactive to these. That ultimately would not have saved Magnus's life, the way he was hit and killed. But it'll help families that this happens to in the future get to the truth faster," White said.

► Watch Ethan Carlson's report in the video below:

6 new Colorado traffic safety laws take effect, honoring families who fought for change

Also now in effect is the Liam Stewart School Zone Act. Liam Stewart was 13 years old when he was struck and killed by a driver while riding his bike to middle school on Oct. 17, 2023. The law mandates that existing school zones must be at least 200 feet long and that all new school zones will be standardized to 1,000 feet in length. School zones cannot be reduced in size without a public hearing.

Liam's father, Josh Stewart, said he believes his son would have supported the effort.

"Knowing how much he cared, had this happened to one of his friends, had he been down the avenue that I've been down and learning and finding out so much and seeing the injustices that so many of us could face, I know that he would be proud to have his name on this bill," Stewart said.

Denver7's On Two Wheels reporter Jeff Anastasio talked to Liam's father about his family’s difficult journey and how he views his work as an advocate for change in the video below:

Dad of Littleton student, killed riding a bike to school reflects 2 years later

Four additional traffic safety laws also took effect Wednesday:



HB26-1237 makes stopping, standing or parking in a marked bike lane illegal statewide. The bill also replaces the word "accident" with "crash" across roughly 90 statutes.

SB26-035 adds escalating license points for repeat excessive speeders and removes the option to pay by mail. Driving 100 mph or more adds 4 points, and passing in a no-passing zone is a 6-point violation.

HB26-1127 requires coroners to report toxicology results to CDOT quarterly for every crash death, and requires law enforcement to file an amended crash report within five days when someone dies within 30 days of a crash.

HB26-1076 is an omnibus transportation bill that clarifies rules of the road relating to traction, motorcycle licensure, toll evasion and more.

The families said the work is not finished. Four more related traffic laws are set to take effect before the end of the year, including a new felony charge for causing a death by criminally negligent driving, which takes effect Sept. 1.

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