Why did Denver block Blake Street bike lanes ahead of Opening Day while allowing cars to keep on rolling?

DENVER — Anyone on two wheels knows how nerve-wracking it can be to roll through downtown Denver on any given day. Add bike lane closures ahead of the Rockies’ home opener to the mix and now you’ve got a recipe for trouble on the roads.

Denver7 viewers in the cycling community reached out to On Two Wheels this week, after noticing a variable message board had been placed by the city in the bike lane right in front of Coors Field sometime between Wednesday and Thursday.

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Cyclists were concerned that the message board was now blocking their only way to safely navigate the busy corridor in downtown Denver while still allowing vehicle traffic to roll through the area unimpeded.

No warning was ever given by the city that the board would go up along that stretch of the bike path, leaving cyclists with no recourse but to use the street and hope drivers were paying attention on the road.

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On Two Wheels took concerns from the cycling community straight to Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure by asking the following questions:



What is the public safety rationale for restricting bikes and scooters ahead of games while allowing vehicle traffic?

Is this a Denver Police–directed measure, or is it being coordinated with other city agencies?

What safety guidance is being provided to cyclists and scooter users navigating this already busy corridor during pre-game periods?

Are there enforcement plans in place, and how are they being communicated to the public?

No one from DOTI took the time to answer our questions, so we brought those same concerns to the Denver Police Department.

Denver7 | Your Voice Denver7 | Your Voice: Listening to cyclists on how biking can be safer in Denver Jeff Anastasio

In a statement right before end of business day Friday, a spokesperson only addressed the placing of the board on the bike lane.

“The variable message board was placed to remind scooter riders not to ride their scooters on the bike path when traffic is closed,” said Sergeant Jay Casillas with DPD. “This was meant to be placed for opening day but was placed a day early since it appeared to be the best option for traffic officers, who have other duties on the day of the event.”

Casillas said the intent was not to block the bike path and the variable message board was eventually moved.