Tour of Colorado: New elite road cycling race announced, first of its kind in Colorado in 6 years

Pro cycling will return to Colorado in 2026 for the first time in more than six years with the brand new Tour of Colorado stage race, USA Cycling and Infinity Events Group announced on Tuesday.

This five-stage event is currently scheduled for September 2026, and is expected to bring in top-tier teams from around the world to race through Colorado's landscapes. It has been named the Tour of Colorado.

“We are very pleased to be developing the new Tour of Colorado stage race," said Scott Taylor, Infinity Events Group director. "The combination of Colorado’s rich history of cycle racing, the amazing scenery and the incredible support that past races have received provide the perfect foundation for us to create an exciting, world-class race with bold ambitions for the future."

The British event organizer is responsible for designing and operating sport events like this.

“We are pleased to support Infinity Events Group’s proposal to bring a stage race back to Colorado," said Brendan Quirk, USA Cycling president and CEO. "Their vision for The Tour of Colorado is exciting. It will be an inspirational event for the sport in the U.S. and will be an amazing opportunity for people to see some of the best cyclists in the world.”

The Tour of Colorado will also include a "social impact program" that will focus on "maximizing benefits for local communities and businesses throughout the state," Infinity Events Group said in a press release. Few details were available regarding what this could look like.

Sepp Kuss, a Durango native who won the 2023 Vuelta a España, called the announcement "great news."

"I can’t wait for the peloton to experience the beauty of my home state," he said. "We have some tough and amazing climbs that will challenge the best riders. I hope the Tour of Colorado can inspire many to follow our sport more closely or, even better, start riding their bike themselves.”

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said he is excited to watch this race next year.

"This exciting event brings spectators from around the globe, bolstering Colorado’s outdoor recreation economy and highlights why Colorado is the best state for all athletes," he said.

Exact dates and the route are not yet available. Race organizers said this will be announced before the end of the year.

In past years, multiple pro cycling races have come to a halt, including the Coors Classic in 1988, the USA Pro Challenge in 2017 and the Colorado Classic in 2022.

