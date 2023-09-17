Colorado's Sepp Kuss on verge of victory at Spanish Vuelta

GUADARRAMA, Spain (AP) — Sepp Kuss is set to become the first American man to win one of cycling’s Grand Tours in a decade after he protected his lead of the Spanish Vuelta on the last competitive day of racing.

Kuss kept his lead over Jumbo-Visma teammate Jonas Vingegaard over the 20th and penultimate stage.

Cycling custom dictates that title rivals respect the leader’s advantage in the largely ceremonial arrival to Madrid on the final stage.

The last American man to win one of cycling’s three-week races was 2013 Vuelta winner Chris Horner. Wout Poels won Saturday’s hilly ride from Manzanares El Real to Guadarrama.

Kuss grew up in Durango and now lives in the European country of Andorra, according to Outside Magazine.