Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day returns to Colorado with free events in Boulder and Denver

A national celebration of youth mountain biking returns to Colorado on Saturday, Oct. 3, with free events at Heil Valley Ranch in Boulder and Ruby Hill Bike Park in Denver.

Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day happens every year on the first Saturday in October. The national event launched in 2004 and has been held in Colorado since 2011.

The Heil Valley Ranch event, organized by the Boulder Mountainbike Alliance and Boulder County Parks and Open Space, runs from 9 a.m. to noon and is capped at 75 participants. The event is currently full but has a waitlist. Families can contact Boulder County Parks and Open Space for more details.

Wendy Sweet, executive director of the Boulder Mountainbike Alliance, said the location is great for young and first-time riders.

"It's a great place for young folk and beginners to try out mountain biking. And then we add fun stuff for kids. They can decorate their bikes. We have Boulder County Horse Association that will be there with two very friendly horses," Sweet said.

The Heil Valley Ranch event is recommended for children ages 3 to 10 and welcomes riders of all experience levels. Free loaner kids' mountain bikes and helmets will be available on-site, and families are welcome to bring their own equipment.

Guided rides led by Boulder Mountainbike Alliance volunteers will begin at 9:30 a.m. and depart every half hour throughout the morning. Families may arrive anytime between 9 a.m. and noon to take part in bike decorating and independent trail exploration. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Visitors are also encouraged to stop by the historic Altona Schoolhouse, where volunteers will share stories of the building's history and ongoing restoration efforts.

What’s your experience biking in Denver? Watch our special report about the dangers people on two wheels face:

Biking dangers in Denver: Close call stories ‘On Two Wheels’

There is also an event in Denver at Ruby Hill Bike Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day aims to inspire kids to get outside, be active, and develop a lifelong love of biking and the outdoors.

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