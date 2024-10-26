Equestrians share best ways to share Colorado's trails with cyclists and horses

PARKER, Colo. – For bicyclists who roll around Denver, you might not be used to riding up to a horse, but go a little bit farther on the trails and it’s not an uncommon sight.If you’re lucky enough to see a horse strutting along on the trails, count yourself lucky – it’s a real show stopper.

Equestrians have the right-of-way on Colorado’s multi-use trails, but a tense interaction recently on a portion of the Cherry Creek Trail in Parker highlights some confusion among how cyclists should approach and yield to horses and their riders.

Denver7’s On Two Wheels is sharing the safety concerns from some equestrians to show the right-of-way rules of the trail for cyclists in an effort to help keep everyone safe.

“You hear the phrase heart and soul, but when you connect this deeply with a horse, it’s literally a part of your heart and soul,” said Julie Lurz standing next to Henry, her 17-year-old horse.

Just like a cyclist’s connection to wheels, the partnership between horse and rider can grow over time.

“We work on our relationship with our horses – and much like dogs – they all have their own personalities, and I know that some people just view them as livestock, but they're not,” added Debbie Kodra, next Dexter, her 16-year-old horse.

Just like the other beating hearts sharing Colorado’s trails, sometimes encountering the unfamiliar can put a horse on edge.

“His head goes up, he’s dancing around – from a distance, he doesn’t understand what it is,” said Lurz.

She describes Henry’s reaction to a family pushing a baby stroller on the trail during our interview. “It’s a good example of everyday things they’ve seen before but today it’s scary,” she said.

During the interview, Henry was unsure of the baby stroller (something he’d seen before) – a few days earlier – it was a bicycle.

“I felt my horse tuck his butt under himself, like, ooh - something’s back there,” added Lurz.

She’s describing an interaction with a cyclist while crossing a bridge near McCabe Meadows Trailhead in Parker.

“I went across the bridge and turned around and came back, and a man on a bike came and tailgated me less than two feet from the back of my horse,” said Lurz.

The end of the encounter was captured on video by Kodra.

“I give her (Lurz) props, because she was so calm – It could have been a really dangerous situation for everybody involved,” said Kodra.

The short video clip captured the rider stating: “I am not going to stop and wait for a horse.”

The video didn’t show the entire interaction.

Lurz said she was surprised by the cyclist following close behind her and Henry. “I didn't actually even hear him back there. I felt my horse tuck his butt under himself, like, ‘ooh, something's back there,’ said Lurz. “And so I looked back and I said, Could you please slow down. And then I asked him, Can you back off a little? And then I said, could you just please stop and wait? And he refused.”

Once they were across the bridge, Lurz said she tried to explain the dangers of following too close behind a horse.

“Horses don't generally like bridges. They make a different noise than the ground. They feel hollow,” said Lurz.

Horses don’t have great depth perception, she said, which is why equestrians often expose horses to different environments and situations.



Equestrians share best ways to share Colorado's trails with cyclists and horses

“But it is the bridges that freak them out pretty generally,” she said.“Everyone knows it's trail etiquette to yield to horses because, I mean, these guys are one-thousand plus pounds, and they are prey animals,” said Kodra. “They have a mind of their own.”

Benedict Wright, education manager with Bicycle Colorado said the rules of the trail are pretty clear and there are signs along multi-use paths showing the correct right-of-way guidelines.

“Horses are a little bit less predictable and are a little bit less agile. They don't start and stop in quite the same way that bikes or pedestrians can and they're also pretty timid and skittish animals,” said Wright. “They're pretty attuned to what they might perceive to be a threat and that's something that the equestrian, and the horse rider is very tuned into, and other users on the trail would do well to be tuned into that as well.”

Cyclists are supposed to yield to horses and their riders, no matter if approaching from the front or behind.

But what does it mean to yield?

He said the best way to share the trails with equestrians is to always defer to the person on the horse.

“Asking, ‘Hey, is it okay if I'm coming up to pass you? Is it okay if I pass? Or would you prefer I get off,’ said Wright. “if there's any kind of ambiguity or anything like that – defer to the person on the horse, and I think they will really appreciate that.”

Both horse riders said dinging your bell – but still at a distance – is also appreciated, although some equestrians might prefer cyclists communicate directly with the rider.

Bicycle Colorado’s Rules of the Trail and Road say animals can be easily startled when rolling up unannounced and riders should avoid making a sudden movement or loud noise.

“Give animals enough room and time to adjust to you. When passing horses, use special care and follow directions from the horseback riders (ask if uncertain). Running cattle and disturbing wildlife are serious offenses,” the rules state.

“I just wanted to reiterate the importance of giving a 1,200 pound animal some room. Six to eight feet behind is always good, because that is their blind spot, they cannot see anything approaching back there, and they also can't see directly in front of them,” said Lurz. “If you see a horse that's dancing around or seeming nervous, give them a lot of space, because you never know if they'll go sideways, backwards, forwards.”

Both Lurz and Kodra like the idea of cyclists asking horse riders how they’d like for them to proceed.

“Depending on the rider, some will say ‘go on by’, or if it’s a new horse, they’ll say ‘could you stop please?’

She said the vast majority of bike riders do the right thing, but for the small portion that don’t follow the rules, “it’s so dangerous for people.”

“Bike riders in particular have a special responsibility, because we have the ability in these multi-use situations to be going the fastest – often carrying the most velocity out of any other trail user,” said Wright. “And that does not come with any special entitlements. If anything, it comes with a special set of responsibilities.”

Even while recording a demonstration for this video report, I learned I could do a better job.

Letting Lurz and Henry have a chance to start crossing the bridge, I rolled up behind them, at the right distance at first, but when another cyclist approached from in front, Lurz decided to go backwards but I stayed put to the side. Henry strutted backwards and I should have done the same.

We recorded a demonstration from the front – so I could redeem myself — and rode up behind another cyclist who was already on the bridge waiting on the side for Lurz and Henry pass.

Waiting a few extra seconds with the other cyclist to the sound of Henry’s clippity clop was a moment to stop and appreciate. A beauty we rarely get to see in the city.

“Most bikes are super friendly and great. We've had great conversations with people,” said Kodra. “We’re just all out trying to enjoy the trails. We live in a beautiful state and if everyone would follow the safety protocols, we're all going to stay safe,” added Kodra.

