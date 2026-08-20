Denver micromobility trips rise as Veo introduces sidewalk speed reductions

DENVER – As the city balances the need for more transportation options with frustrations over sidewalk accessibility and improperly parked scooters, new numbers released Wednesday give a glimpse of how Denverites and visitors are adapting to Veo e-bikes and scooters.

Veo said between May and June, there were 1.34 million trips – an increase of 12% year-over-year. Veo replaced Lime and Bird earlier this year to become the city’s sole micromobility provider after the Denver City Council approved a three-year contract with the company.

Figures offer a closer look at how people are using the city's new micromobility system.

Over 145,000 people took a ride with Veo, which said that averaged out to 3.8 rides per vehicle per day.

Veo said riders enrolled in its income-based affordability program took 567,000 trips between May and June, which accounted for 42% of all trips recorded during that period.

Currently, more than 8,500 people have enrolled in Veo Access and eligible riders receive 60 free minutes per day and discounted rates afterward.

The Rover trike, a self-balancing vehicle with 50 currently in service, is fitted with a cargo basket designed to help riders run errands in downtown Denver.

Veo also said seated vehicles accounted for 75% of all trips.

Denver Denver community members voice their opinions on Veo scooters Maggy Wolanske

As Veo settles into the city, Denver7 has heard from visitors and locals who are frustrated with riders on sidewalks and scooters blocking entrances to apartment buildings.

Denver City Councilman Chris Hinds told Denver7 earlier this month that his office received more than 100 complaints from District 10 residents.

"I'm hearing it is as if the previous vendors never left. The same concerns about sidewalk riding, same concerns about scooter litter everywhere and I'm sad as the sponsor of the ordinance that I thought would help clean up our sidewalks," said Hinds.

Hinds worked to help pass legislation this year which banned scooters on sidewalks.

"We've had five years of the previous contract that had no legislation and so part of the challenge of the reason why it's been going on for more than five years is we didn't really have anything to hold them accountable, to hold them, as in the scooter vendors accountable and now we do," said Hinds.

Earlier, Veo told Denver7 in a statement that people detected rolling on sidewalks would receive "educational warnings, with additional enforcement measures available for repeat violations as the program expands" beginning on Aug. 10.

▶️ Earlier this summer, Denver’s Mayor’s Bicycle Advisory Committee (MBAC) invited Mayor Mike Johnston on a 6‑mile ride through downtown to see — and feel — the state of the city’s bike infrastructure. Denver7's On Two Wheels rode along, in the video player below.

Denver mayor rides with bike advocates — here’s what they told him

In Wednesday’s release, Veo added that it would by the end of summer “coordinate with DOTI to introduce automated speed reductions when sidewalk riding is detected in identified hotspots, with continued expansion of the technology throughout the year.”

Denver7 viewer Kammy Alford, who lives in the City Park West neighborhood, said she found a Veo scooter blocking her front gate and since she was recovering from a broken back, she could not move it.

"I was shocked, I was stunned. Why would somebody do that?" Alford said.

Veo, in the release, added that it was working to establish more parking options for riders.

“Veo and DOTI are also working with communities to add more than 150 parking corrals across Denver. This includes installing mandatory corrals in the Union Station neighborhood by December 31, 2026, and in the Civic Center and Five Points neighborhoods by July 1, 2027,” said Veo.

The company said there are currently over 280 parking corrals in the Veo app.

Riders who improperly park a bike or scooter can receive “warnings, fines or other account actions” and through July 31, the company issued 1,836 warnings for rider violations, including improper parking.

▶️ In the video player below, Denver7's On Two Wheels shares how two Colorado families are navigating the path of grief to help make cycling safer for everyone.

Two Families. Two Cyclists. A Movement for Safer Streets

While residents have voiced concerns about parking and sidewalk issues, road safety advocates point to scooters and e-bikes as an important transportation option for residents who lack reliable transit or vehicles.

They also highlight the inherent dangers pedestrians and other vulnerable road users face navigating Denver as traffic fatalities continue to rise, adding that many riders avoid streets they perceive as unsafe.

There were 94 traffic deaths reported in Denver in 2025, according to Denver's Vision Zero dashboard.

Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG), in a report titled ‘Shared Micromobility in the Denver Region’, provided more context.

“Shared micromobility users are considered vulnerable road users, and depend on protected, comfortable and high-quality active transportation infrastructure. While sidewalk riding is generally discouraged or forbidden in jurisdictions around the region, the work group encourages law enforcement to consider whether users have access to a safe alternative,” wrote DRCOG in the report, which you can read here.

As new technology and parking changes aim to reduce complaints, ridership numbers show shared scooters and bikes are becoming an increasingly common part of how Denverites and visitors move through the city.

DRCOG’s report details a sharp rise in micromobility use over the last several years, with trips increasing from around 1.5 million in 2019 to more than 7.6 million in 2024