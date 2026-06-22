Denver cycling advocates ride with Mayor Mike Johnston to highlight safety concerns, Vision Zero goals

DENVER — Cycling advocates shared their multi‑modal concerns with Mayor Mike Johnston on Saturday afternoon, as he joined them for a 6‑mile ride through downtown.

The ride was organized by the Mayor’s Bicycle Advisory Committee (MBAC).

Denver7’s On Two Wheels also rolled along to hear challenges — and solutions — for making streets safer for vulnerable road users.

Before the ride, MBAC Chair Joe Sak addressed the group of advocates and Mayor Johnston calling attention to the 93 traffic deaths in Denver in 2025 as the city inches closer to its Vision Zero goal of eliminating traffic fatalities by 2030.

▶️ In the video player below, watch as cyclists share their voices Denver7's On Two Wheels.

Denver cycling advocates ride with Mayor Johnston to share safety concerns

Denver7's On Two Wheels aims to dive deeper into the unique hazards when biking in Denver and across Colorado, but to also share the good things and lift up the amazing people who take up cycling to get stronger and feel better about their mental health. You can watch our special report in the video player below.

Biking dangers in Denver: Close call stories ‘On Two Wheels’ Denver7's On Two Wheels is also tracking road user data across the state in the infographics below. You can view the graphs in fullscreen mode at this link.