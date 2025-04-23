All about Denver Bike Fest celebrating all things two wheels this weekend at City Park

DENVER — The very first Denver Bike Fest, a celebration of all things cycling in the Mile High City, is this weekend at City Park and the weather looks to be perfect!

It’s a perfect opportunity to get connected to the different biking circles in Denver.

Denver Bike Fest is free and everyone will get one free ticket for raffle prizes.

The celebration is also a great way for anyone curious about biking in Denver to get some perspective and encouragement.

Organizers Emily Kleinfeter and Brock Schardin stopped by Denver7 to talk about what you can expect at Denver Bike Fest.

“People can come to and learn about not only the shops that can help them get their bike up and running but also the nonprofits that are helping to make it safer and more accessible for people to ride bikes,” said Emily Kleinfelter, Denver Bike Fest co-organizer.



You can watch their interview in the video player below

