With Senate decided, Republicans hope to salvage House

As Democrats clinched a Senate majority Saturday night, Republicans are hoping to save the U.S. House in an election expected to favor the GOP heavily.

Predictions of a “red wave” largely haven’t metastasized as Democrats have hung on in many competitive seats. As of Saturday night, Republicans have been projected to win 211 seats compared to 204 for Democrats. There are 20 seats that have not been called as of late Saturday. Of those, Democrats lead in 11 and Republicans lead in nine.

To garner a majority, a party needs to win 218 seats. If all of the results held, Republicans would hold a 220-215 lead in the House, giving them the smallest majority any party has seen in nearly seven decades.

Democrats have trimmed Republicans’ lead in several districts thanks to Democratic voters being more apt to use mail-in balloting. While Republicans remain the favorite to win the House majority, there is still a narrow path for Democrats to hang onto the majority, a proposition that seemed unthinkable going into Tuesday’s Election Day.

In one district, California No. 13, Republican John Duarte led Democrat Adam Gray by 84 votes out of 79,000 counted. It’s seats like the California 13th Democrats have to flip in order to have any hope of winning a House majority.

With such a narrow margin, there are questions on whether current House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy can ascend to be speaker.