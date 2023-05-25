U.S. Department of Homeland Security warns of increased risk of attacks

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security sounded the alarm Wednesday, warning Americans it expects an increased risk of violence leading up to the 2024 election cycle.

Secretary of DHS Alejandro Mayorkas issued a National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin, which said infrastructure, faith-institutions and government facilities are likely targets for attacks.

The agency said hate in communities can look like graffiti, vandalism, targeted assaults and arson. And security leaders believe there's a heightened threat if misinformation spreads that the U.S. election system is flawed.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Colorado held a training Wednesday night to help faith-based institutions prepare for threats of violence.

"We all have an obligation to try and help people protect themselves and be aware of some of the threats that are out there," Cole Finegan, the chief federal law enforcement officer for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Colorado, said. "If you see something, say something. If you're aware of an issue, speak out. And please know that those of us in law enforcement really are here to help."

In the FBI's 2021 Hate Crime Report, more than 1,600 incidents related to religion were reported. More than half of those incidents targeted people who are Jewish.

