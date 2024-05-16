Watch Now
The Biden administration is planning more changes to quicken asylum processing for new migrants

Joe Biden
Susan Walsh/AP
President Joe Biden speaks during a memorial service to honor law enforcement officers who've lost their lives in the past year, during National Police Week ceremonies at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. The Biden administration is preparing more changes to the nation’s asylum system meant to speed up processing and potential removal of migrants who continue to arrive at the southern border. It's an interim step as President Joe Biden continues to mull a broader executive order to crack down on border crossings that may come later this year.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Joe Biden
Posted at 9:16 PM, May 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 23:16:10-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is preparing more changes to the nation's asylum system meant to speed up processing and potential removal of migrants who continue to arrive at the southern border.

It's an interim step as President Joe Biden continues to mull a broader executive order to crack down on border crossings that may come later this year.

The change under consideration would allow certain migrants who are arriving at the border now to be processed first through the asylum system rather than going to the back of the line. That's according to four people familiar with the proposal who were granted anonymity to speak about an administration policy before it is completed.

