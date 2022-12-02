'Rogue wave' kills 1, injures 4 others on Viking cruise

A "rogue wave" is blamed for killing a cruise ship passenger and injuring four others.

According to Viking Cruises, the incident happened when the Polaris was sailing toward Ushuaia, Argentina, on Nov. 29.

"We have notified the guest’s family and shared our deepest sympathies," Viking said in a statement.

The Associated Press reports that the person who died was a 62-year-old woman from the U.S. She was reportedly hit by broken glass when the wave slammed into the ship.

Viking said the ship sustained a limited amount of damage when the wave crashed into it.

An investigation will be conducted, according to Viking, and authorities will be provided with relevant information.

Polaris is described as an expedition ship that has a capacity for 378 guests and 256 crew members.