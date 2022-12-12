Watch Now
Park outdoors: Subaru recalls Ascent SUVs due to fire risk

Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE- In this Nov. 29, 2017, file photo, the 2019 Subaru Ascent is displayed at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles. The 2019 Subaru Ascent is a family-friendly three-row SUV with 5,000 pounds of towing capacity and up to eight USB ports to keep everyone's devices charged. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Posted at 8:18 AM, Dec 12, 2022
DETROIT (AP) — Subaru is telling the owners of nearly 272,000 SUVs in the U.S. to park them outdoors due to the risk of a fire.

The company is recalling the 2019 through 2022 Ascents after getting reports of two fires with no injuries.

Subaru says a bolt that holds the ground terminal of a heater may not have been fastened properly during assembly.

That can cause the terminal and surrounding parts to melt, increasing the risk of fire.

Subaru says the Ascents should be parked away from structures and should not be left unattended with the engine running until repairs are made.

Dealers will replace the bolt and a ground wire and connector holder if necessary.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
