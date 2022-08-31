Laverne Cox flattered after being mistaken for Beyonce at US Open

An adorable moment at a celebrity-filled U.S. Open happened when one fan on social media innocently mistook actress Laverne Cox with music superstar Beyoncé.

In a quick clip posted to Twitter and then posted by Cox on Instagram, the actress wrote, "Not me getting mistaken for Beyonce at the #USOpen tonight then trending on Twitter as the internet cackles over the mistaken identity. These tweets are funny ... Enjoy!!!"

Apparently, it all started when Choni Francis of "The Morning Show" posted a clip of Cox in the crowd wearing a mask and watching the match. The tweet indicated that they thought it was Beyonce in the crowd.

Twitter users started to quickly respond, saying that it was not Beyonce they were seeing and corrected Francis, pointing out that it was Cox of "Orange Is the New Black."

Francis responded too saying, "14 years of comedic creativity and one tweet, and this how the #BeyHive finally knows of my existence," he wrote. "I am one of you. accept me."