CSP: More than one person killed in crash on I-70 in Elbert County; eastbound lanes closed

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — More than one person has died in a crash that shut down eastbound Interstate 70 in Elbert County, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The crash, which was reported around 2:31 p.m. Wednesday near milepost 348 west of Limon, involved an SUV and a semi-truck.

CSP did not know how many people were killed, but told Denver7 there was more than one fatality. Children were involved, according to CSP, but it is unclear if they are among the deceased.

At least one person was transported from the scene.

The eastbound lanes are closed near milepost 348. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes. It is unclear when the roadway will reopen.

This is a developing story.