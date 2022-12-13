Mississippi state coach Mike Leach suffers heart attack

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach suffered a heart attack on Sunday and was taken to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, where he remained on Monday, the Clarion Ledger reported.

Leach, 61, reportedly collapsed at his home in the northeast Mississippi town of Starkville and waited for medical professionals to arrive for 10 to 15 minutes.

Emergency services used a defibrillator machine to deliver multiple shocks and restore a normal heart rate, according to reports.

The Associated Press reported that a University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) spokesperson said he was listed in critical condition.

He had been originally treated at the Oktibbeha County Hospital in Starkville before being transferred to UMMC in Jackson.

The hospital said in a statement, "Mike’s family is with him and appreciates the overwhelming expressions of love and support for the coach, but also requests that their family’s privacy be respected at this time."