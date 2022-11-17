Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Male sperm count drop described as 'public health concern' in new study

Screen Shot 2022-11-17 at 1.15.56 PM.png
AP Photo
Screen Shot 2022-11-17 at 1.15.56 PM.png
Posted at 1:20 PM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 15:20:42-05

Sperm counts are dropping among men across the world, according to research published in the academic journal Human Reproduction Update.

Researchers called their findings a "significant public health concern."

They note that sperm count is not only an indicator of human fertility.

"It also is an indicator of men's health, with low levels being associated with increased risk of chronic disease, testicular cancer and a decreased lifespan," the researchers said in a press release.

Professor Hagai Levine of Hebrew University of Jerusalem’s Hadassah Braun School of Public Health led the study.

He believes he knows what is causing the lower sperm counts. He said it has to do with “lifestyle choices and chemicals in the environment."

The study notes that sperm count declines have accelerated in developed parts of the world, including North America, Europe and Australia.

“Our findings serve as a canary in a coal mine. We have a serious problem on our hands that, if not mitigated, could threaten mankind’s survival," Levine warns.

The study's authors are calling for global action to promote healthier environments.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-streamingweather2.png

Click for streaming weather from Denver7 | Live radar, cams + conditions