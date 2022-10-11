Georgia mayor credited for helping woman, her children escape SUV before train hit it

VIENNA, Ga. — A Georgia mayor is credited for saving a woman's and her children's lives after their vehicle stalled on railroad tracks as a train approached.

The Vienna Police Department said on Saturday, a motorist passing got out to help after seeing the sport utility vehicle stalled on the tracks.

The Associated Press reported that the passing motorist was the city's mayor, Eddie Daniels, who was on his way to work.

Police said the Good Samaritan was able to get the woman and her children out of the car before the train struck it.

The news outlet reported that Daniels suffered a broken ankle and eight stitches on his head, with police saying he was injured due to the impact and flying debris.

“I’m out here just doing God’s work. That’s what we’re supposed to do," Daniels told the news outlet. “And they told me I was a hero. I said I don’t feel like a hero. Just feel like I’m doing what I’m supposed to do, what the people elected me to do.”

Police said the investigation was turned over to the Georgia State Patrol.

According to the police, the driver of the SUV was later arrested after investigators determined that she had alcohol in her system.