Family arrives to be at Queen Elizabeth II's side as doctors express concerns about her health

Buckingham Palace announced Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle.

Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie were seen traveling into Balmoral Castle together. Heir to the throne Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, and Princess Anne had arrived earlier in the day. Prince Harry canceled an appearance in London and was en route to Balmoral Castle, the Associated Press reported.

“Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Buckingham Palace did not specify what was causing the concern. The Royal Family added that the Queen is comfortable at the residence.

Earlier this year, the 96-year-old celebrated her Platinum Jubilee but was forced to miss some of the festivities due to health concerns.

Earlier this week, she accepted the resignation of outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Later the same day, she met with new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

"The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime," Truss said in a midday tweet. "My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."

BBC News reported that the Queen canceled a meeting Wednesday evening of the Privy Council. The outlet said she was advised to rest following a "full day" of activities on Tuesday, which included meetings with Johnson and Truss.