Bills' Von Miller suspended by NFL for 4 games for violating personal conduct policy

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller was suspended four games by the NFL on Tuesday for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

The NFL did not reveal the reason for the suspension, which comes as Buffalo prepares to play at the Houston Texans on Sunday. Miller is the NFL’s active leader in sacks.

He's eligible to rejoin the Bills ahead of their home game against Miami on Nov. 3. Miller was accused last November of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend at their home outside Dallas during the Bills’ bye week.

No charges have been filed, and Miller said in July he considered the case closed.

