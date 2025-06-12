Another round of Colorado crews heads to Canada on Friday to assist in Saskatchewan wildfire fight

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC) is sending crews to Canada on Friday to assist in the Saskatchewan wildfire fight.

DFPC teams are expected to help attack the Wolf Fire or Pelican Narrows Fire.

The DFPC deployment is part of the Great Plains Interstate Fire Compact, which includes the Canadian province of Saskatchewan and Arizona, Kansas, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming and Colorado.

Yesterday, DFPC sent a combined Module to assist with the fires in Saskatchewan, Canada. Members from the Tava, Steel City, James Peak, and Lone Pine Modules departed yesterday and expect to be assigned to the Pisew Fire near La Ronge.



On Friday, a DFPC-sponsored Type 3… pic.twitter.com/4H21hagUov — Colorado Division of Fire Prevention & Control (@COStateFire) June 10, 2025

Federal and state legislation enables the included U.S. states and Canadian province to exchange resources for wildfire preparedness and response.

"Compact partners have previously assisted the state of Colorado, and we are pleased to reciprocate during a time when fire activity in Colorado is low," the DFPC said.

Another firefighting crew left Tuesday to help with the Pisew Fire near La Ronge.

There are 24 active wildfires burning in the province of Saskatchewan as of Saturday, forcing between 10,000 and 15,000 people from their homes, the Associated Press reported.